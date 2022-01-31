Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market 2022 Growth by Opportunities, Application, Current Trend and Forecast by 2031

Vertebral compression fracture (VCF) is a type of spinal disorder caused by the fracture of bones in the spinal cord due to osteoporosis, arthritis, and trauma. The surgical approach for the treatment of VCF includes vertebroplasty and balloon kyphoplasty. These procedures involve injecting cement in the fractured vertebral body to achieve immediate pain relief and stability.

The global VCF devices market generated $748 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,109 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

The market is driven by factors such as increase in geriatric population, rise in incidence of osteoporosis & arthritis, and growth in patient awareness about advancements in spinal surgeries, such as artificial disc replacement. However, risk associated with post-surgical complications, i.e., hemorrhage and vertebral posterior element fracture, and stringent regulatory approval procedures are expected to hamper the market growth.

The global VCF devices market is segmented on the basis on product type, surgery, and region. Based on the type of product, the market is segmented into balloon kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty. Based on the type of surgery, the market is bifurcated into open spine surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players have adopted product development strategies, including product launches, approvals, and clinical trials over the past few years. For instance, in 2014, Benvenue Medical commercially launched Kiva VCF treatment featuring a proprietary, cylindrical implant obtained from a medical polymer that provides a predictable structural support for the vertebral body, and a reservoir to contain and direct the flow of bone cement.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report offers an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations of the global VCF devices market for the period of 2014-2022 to identify the prevailing opportunities

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided along with the factors that drive and restrict the market growth.

Quantitative analysis of the market segments is provided for the period of 2014-2022 to showcase the financial scenario.

The regional and country-level analyses of the market are provided in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices

Vertebroplasty Devices

By Surgery

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The key companies operating in the VCF devices market that are profiled in the report are as follows:

Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Benvenue Medical

Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Globus Medical, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Orthovita, Inc.

Osseon LLC

Stryker Corporation

VEXIM SA

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The other major players operating in this market include:

Algea Therapies

Spine Wave, Inc.

Spirit Spine

St?ckli Medical AG

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

