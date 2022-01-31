Catheters Market 2022 Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association and Key Drivers Analysis to 2031

Catheters are thin tubes made up of medical grade material such as plastic, silicon rubber, PVC and nylon that are inserted in the patient’s body for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Catheterization is a primary co-procedure along with varied other medical procedures such as angioplasty, cardiac electrophysiology, and neurosurgery among others. Catheters are the vital component in several surgical procedures.

The global catheters market is primarily driven by increasing cardiovascular diseases and growing demand for minimal invasive surgeries. The demand for the catheters market is also fuelled by the rising incidence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, urinary bladder failure, and kidney failures. The global catheters market would reach $42.5 billion by 2021, registering CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Cardiovascular catheters are the largest revenue generating segment in the global catheters market, accounting for nearly 40% of total catheters market revenue. Cardiovascular catheters are offered in many variants, namely Electrophysiology Catheters PTCA (Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty) Balloon Catheters, Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS), Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA Balloons), Guiding Catheters, Angiography Catheters and Pulmonary Artery Catheters. High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, coupled with the development of unique-feature enhanced cardiovascular catheters is the core factor driving growth of cardiovascular catheters market.

Increasing prevalence of urological diseases such as urinary bladder cancer and kidney failure has significantly uplifted demand for urological catheters. Also, novel products such as external male catheters have proved to be a lucrative addition to the overall catheters and variants’ product lines for the catheters manufacturing companies.

The increasing patient pool for ischemic and haemorrhagic stroke thereby increased demand for minimally invasive neurovascular surgeries have created several opportunities for the neurovascular catheters – namely Micro Catheters and Guiding Catheters. The global catheters market is segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The analysis helps in understanding strategies adopted by various companies for growth within the global catheters market

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the catheters market is provided. For example, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and urological diseases will drive the catheters market; however, the increasing incidences of nosocomial urinary tract infection likely to be a restraint of the market.

The market conditions of global catheters across all geographic regions are comprehensively analyzed. Key trends such as medical tourism, consequent stringent regulations regarding control of cross-contamination in hospitals, coupled with enhanced distribution and supply within regional markets, for example, Asia-Pacific market are expected to drive growth of the market.

Porter’s five forces model gives an in-depth analysis of the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new entrants and substitutes and competition amongst key market players

Prime focus of the report is opportunity-analysis within this market. Worldwide replacement potential among the different catheters products, for instance, drug coated dilatation catheters is one of the product-opportunities within the catheters market

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The catheters market is segmented based on product types and geography.

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Cardiovascular Catheters

Electrophysiology Catheters

PTCA (Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty) Balloon Catheters

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters

Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA Balloons) Catheters

Guiding Catheters

Angiography Catheters

Pulmonary Artery Catheters

Urological Catheters

Foley Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

Central venous catheters

Peripheral venous catheters

Specialty Catheters

Wound/ Surgical Drain

Oximetry

Thermodilution

IUI Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Others

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Australia

Japan

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

