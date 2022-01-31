Laparoscopy Devices Market 2022 Industry Overview, Competition by Manufacturers, Production Capacity by Region, Forecast by 2031

Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used to examine organs inside the abdomen or pelvic cavities by inserting a laparoscope through a small incision in the abdomen. A laparoscope comprises a long, thin tube with high-intensity light, and high-resolution camera attached in the front. The camera transmits images to the monitor as it travels through the abdomen. Laparoscopy is used for the diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis, ectopic pregnancy, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), cysts, and fibroids.

Rise in cases of morbid obesity at the global level is the major factor that drives the laparoscopy market growth. In addition, growth in bariatric surgeries performed globally to reduce weight enhances the market growth. However, dearth of skilled professionals and high cost of these devices restrains the market growth. Further, increase in adoption of robot-assisted laparoscopic surgeries and introduction of innovative laparoscopic devices in the market offer lucrative opportunities.

Request Sample Laparoscopy Devices Market:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27013

The global laparoscopy market was valued at $9,350 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $14,046 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27013

The global laparoscopy market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. Based on product, it is classified into laparoscopes, energy devices, insufflators, robot-assisted surgical systems, suction or irrigation systems, closure devices, hand instruments, access devices, accessories, and others.

Based on application, it is categorized into general surgery, bariatric surgery, gynecological surgery, urological surgery, colorectal surgery, and others. General surgical application is further classified into cholecystectomies, hernia repairs, appendectomies, anti-reflux surgeries, and others, whereas bariatric surgical application is classified into gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, gastric banding, and others.

Furthermore, based on end user, it is divided into hospitals, clinics, and others. Energy devices account for the highest market share in 2015, and is anticipated lead throughout the forecast period and is attributed to the technological advancements in the field of energy devices that aids in more precise and safe laparoscopic procedures. Bariatric surgery application possesses high market potential, owing to the surge in number of gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and gastric banding surgeries.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27013

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America has accounted for the highest market share in 2015, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors, such as technologically advanced laparoscopy surgeries and significant increase in bariatric surgeries due to high number of obese population. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global laparoscopy market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2014 to 2022 is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analyses of the key segments of the industry, which helps in understanding the type of products and technologies used globally.

Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27013

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Laparoscopes

Energy Devices

Insufflators

Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems

Suction or Irrigation Systems

Closure Devices

Hand Instruments

Access Devices

Accessories

Others

By Application

General Surgery

Cholecystectomies

Hernia Repairs

Appendectomies

Anti-Reflux Surgeries

Others

Bariatric Surgery

Gastric Bypass

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Gastric Banding

Others

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End Users

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27013

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Republic of South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Karl Storz GmbH & Co.KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic PLC. (Covidien)

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

ConMed Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Aesculap, Inc.)

Smith & Nephew PLC.

Stryker

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Silex Medical, LLC.

Life Care Medical Devices Limited

Cook Medical Incorporated

Fortimedix Surgical

TransEnterix, Inc.

Encision Inc.

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Microline Surgical Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27013

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27013

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27013

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/