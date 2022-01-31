Spine Biologics Market to reach $2,214 million 2022 Industry Challenges, Top Manufacturers, Key Countries with Forecast to 2031

Global spine biologics market generated revenue of $1,644 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,214 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Spine biologics are used during spine fusion surgery for the treatment of spinal deformities such as trauma, tumors, degenerative disc disease, and spinal cord injuries. Increase in geriatric population, advantages of biologics such as minimal postoperative time, faster recovery, and their ability to activate cellular growth are the factors that drive the market growth. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario, higher cost of the bone grafts, and certain ethical issues related to bone grafting procedures are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Biologics are used during spinal fusion procedure, as they stimulate bone growth formation through inflammatory stage, repair stage, and remodeling stage. Therefore, rise in number of spinal fusion surgery boosts the use of biologics.

Increase in geriatric population is the major factor anticipated to fuel the demand for biologics in future. For instance, spinal disorders such as spinal stenosis is the most common problem in men and women over 50 years. Aging leads to structural alterations in spine such as thickening of the band of the tissue that supports the spine and enlargement of bones & joints, thus resulting in spinal impairment. According to “Eurostat”, the population of the European Union (EU) was estimated to be 508.5 million on January 1, 2015. Aged population (65 or over) had a share of 18.9%, which showed an increase of 0.4% compared to the previous year. Therefore, older people who are at a higher risk to develop spinal deformities have increased chances to undergo spinal fusion surgery, which in turn is projected to increase the demand for spine biologics.

Spine Biologics Market Key Segments

By Product

Spinal Allografts

Machined Bones Allograft

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Bone Graft Substitutes

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

Synthetic Bone Grafts

Cell based Matrix

By Surgery

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

