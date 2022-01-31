Motion Preservation Devices Market 2022 Driving Factors, Industry Growth, Key Vendors and Outcomes of the Five Forces Analysis by 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 10.9% During The Forecast Period

Spine-related disorders and deformities are treated using motion preservation devices. Disorders such as spinal stenosis and lumbar degenerative spondylolisthesis are caused due to the degeneration of intervertebral disc, deformity, tumors, and trauma. Implant systems equipped with specially designed spinal instrumentation such as plates, rods, and screws, which are used for fusion, correct deformities, and stabilize & strengthen the spine, are used in motion preservation surgical procedures.



The motion preservation devices market generated $920 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,902 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27008

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The market is driven by factors such as increase in geriatric population, rise in incidence of spinal disorders, and growth in patient awareness about advances in spinal surgeries, such as artificial disc replacement. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario and stringent regulatory approval procedure hamper the market growth.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27008



The report segments the motion preservation devices market based on product type, surgery, and region. According to the product type, it is segmented into dynamic stabilization devices, artificial disc replacement devices, annulus repair devices, and nuclear disc prostheses devices. Based on the type of surgery, the market is segmented into open spine surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key market players have adopted product development strategies such as product launches, approvals, and clinical trials. For instance, in September 2012, Globus Medical, Inc. received FDA approval for SECURE-C Artificial Cervical Disc, which is used to replace the diseased cervical disc causing arm pain and/or weakness or numbness.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27008



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS



This report offers an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations of the global motion preservation market for the period of 2014-2022 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of geographical regions is provided along with the factors that drive and restrict the market growth.

Quantitative analysis of the market for the period of 2014-2022 is provided to understand the financial scenario.

The regional and country-level analyses of the market are provided in the report.



MOTION PRESERVATION DEVICES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS



By Product Type



Motion Preservation Devices

Dynamic Stabilization Devices

Interspinous Process Spacers

Pedicle Screw-based Systems

Facet Replacement Products

Artificial Discs

Artificial Cervical Discs

Artificial Lumbar Discs

Annulus Repair Devices

Nuclear Disc Prostheses



By Surgery



Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27008



By Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



Key Market Players



Aurora Spine Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Globus Medical, Inc.

HPI Implants

Paradigm Spine

RTI Surgical, Inc.

Raymedica, Inc.

Spinal Kinetics, Inc.

Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27008

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27008

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27008

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/