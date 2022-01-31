Male Hypogonadism Market to reach $3,233 million 2022 Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Industry Scope by 2031  

Male hypogonadism is a medical condition characterized by the inability of the testes to produce sufficient amount of testosterone, which is responsible for the development of secondary sexual characteristics. This results in underdevelopment of muscles, impaired growth of body hair, development of breast tissues, and lack of deepening of the voice.

The global male hypogonadism market was valued at $2,594 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3,233 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the analysis period.

Globally, the prevalence for hypogonadism among men is on a rise at a rapid rate, and according to multiple studies, only 10-15% of patients receive treatment for this condition. Major factors that drive the market growth include high incidence of hypogonadism; rise in geriatric population; growth in awareness of hypogonadism & its treatment options; and increased risk of developing hypogonadism due to increased incidence of chronic lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

In March 2015, FDA issued cautions & warnings against use of testosterone products as a therapy, and ordered the manufacturers to change labels & add cautions on their packaging. From recent studies conducted by the FDA, there is a high risk of acquiring cardiovascular diseases due to the use of TRT, thus impeding the market growth during the forecast period. However, novel treatment options that are under developmental stage have shown positive results in terms of efficacy, and they are expected to have lesser or no side effects. Therefore, these advancements are anticipated to provide new opportunities in the future.

The global male hypogonadism market is segmented based on therapy, drug delivery, type, and geography. Based on therapy, it is bifurcated into testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), and gonadotropin and gonadotropin-releasing hormones therapy. Gonadotropin and gonadotropin-releasing hormones therapy is further sub-classified into LH, FSH, human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), and GnRH.

Based on drug delivery, it is classified into topical gels, injectables, transdermal patches, and others. Based on type, it is categorized into Klinefelter’s syndrome, Kallmann syndrome, pituitary disorders, and others. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

MALE HYPOGONADISM MARKET KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY THERAPY

Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Gonadotropin and Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormones Therapy

Luteinizing Hormone (LH)

Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH)

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG)

Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH)

BY DRUG DELIVERY

Topical Gels

Injectables

Transdermal Patches

Others

BY TYPE

Klinefelter’s Syndrome

Kallmann Syndrome

Pituitary Disorders

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

AbbVie Inc.

Allergan plc

Astrazeneca plc

Bayer AG.

Eli Lilly and Company Ltd.

Endo International plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Ferring

Finox Biotech

IBSA Institut Biochimque SA

Laboratoires Genevrier

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Lipocine Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Aytu Biosciences

Diurnal Group PLC

Hyundai Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd.

Perrigo Company plc

Novus Biologicals, LLC

