Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market 2022 Analysis Trend, Applications, Industry Chain Structure, Growth, and Forecast to 2031  

Nuclear medicine equipment utilize radioactive substances, which are introduced into the body either intravenously or orally in small quantities, to diagnosis and treat various diseases. These equipment create images by capturing the radiation from these radioactive medicines. This technique is used for early diagnosis of a disease, as it tracks the molecular activities within the body. In addition, it is used to examine immediate response to therapeutic interventions.

The global nuclear medicine equipment market is estimated to reach $2,647 million by 2027 from $2,012 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26987

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Increase in prevalence of cancer, heart-related diseases, and neurological disorders has given rise to the importance of early disease diagnosis, which is expected to positively impact the market growth. The nuclear medicine equipment market is driven by the availability of high-quality equipment, rise in adoption of nuclear medicine equipment, and emergence of innovative & advanced equipment. However, high cost of these equipment and their short half-life, high hospital expense, and high cost related to diagnostic imaging services hinder the market growth.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26987

The nuclear medicine equipment market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and positron emission tomography (PET). SPECT is further segmented into standalone and hybrid SPECT, while PET into standalone and hybrid PET. By application, the market is categorized into cardiology, neurology, oncology, and others. Based on end user, it is classified into hospitals, imaging centers, and academic & research institutes.

Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Republic of South Africa, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).

The key players in the industry have adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to expand their market foothold. For instance, in November 2016, Philips launched an advanced visual analysis and quantification platform called IntelliSpace Portal 9.0., which assists radiologists to diagnose and monitor the treatment of neurological diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and dementia.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26987

Key market benefits

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2014 to 2022 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Market estimations provided in the report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to product type, application, end user, and geography.

In-depth analysis based on geography helps in understanding the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The recent developments and strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Key market segments

By Product

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Standalone

Hybrid

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Standalone

Hybrid

By Application

Neurology

Oncology

Cardiology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26987

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Republic of South Africa

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

The key players in the global nuclear medicine equipment market include:

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Digirad Corporation

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Bozlu Holding

Neusoft Corporation

Compa??a Mexicana de Radiolog?a CGR, S.A de C.V.

SurgicEye GmbH

The other players include (companies not profiled in the report):

CMR Naviscan Corporation

DDD-Diagnostic A/S

Positron Corporation

TeraRecon, Inc.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26987

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26987

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26987

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/