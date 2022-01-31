Spinal Implants and Devices Market 2022 In-depth Research Studies on Products, Countries, Companies and Industry Segmentation by 2031

The global spinal implants and devices market was worth $9,741 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $13,384 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the study period. Spinal implants and devices are used to treat spinal deformities such as spinal stenosis and isthmic spondylolisthesis.

Increase in geriatric population, rise in adoption of minimal invasive surgery techniques, and upsurge in incidence rate of spinal disorders are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in spinal fusion implants fuel this growth. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario and stringent regulatory approval procedures are expected to impede the market growth.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Spinal stenosis is the most common problem in men and women over 50 years of age. With age, changes occur in the structure of the spine, such as the band of the tissue that supports the spine gets thick, bones and joints get bigger, thus leading to the most common cause of spinal impairment.

According to Eurostat, on January 1, 2015, the European Union (EU)-28 population was estimated to be 508.5 million of which older persons (aged 65 years or over) had an 18.9% share, reflecting an increase of 0.4% compared to the previous year. Therefore, increase in geriatric population is expected to impact the demand for spinal implant and devices for the treatment of spinal disorders.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global spinal implants and devices market, with current trends and future estimations, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

The report provides actual historical figures for 2014 and Y-o-Y forecasts from 2016 to 2022, considering 2015 as base.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Extensive analysis is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

SPINAL IMPLANTS AND DEVICES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

The global spinal implants and devices market is segmented based on product, surgery type, and geography.

By Product

Spinal Fusion Devices

Thoracolumbar Devices

Anterior Lumbar Plates

Lumbar Plates

Pedicle Screw

Rods

Hooks

Wires & Cables

Crosslinks

Cervical Fixation Devices

Anterior Cervical Plates

Hook Fixation Systems

Plates & Screws

Clamps

Wires

Interbody Fusion Devices

Non-Bone Interbody Fusion Devices

Bone Interbody Fusion Devices

Non-Fusion Devices/Motion Preservation Devices

Dynamic Stabilization Devices

Interspinous Process Spacers

Pedicle Screw-Based Systems

Facet Replacement Products

Artificial Discs

Artificial Cervical Discs

Artificial Lumbar Discs

Annulus Repair Devices

Nuclear Disc Prostheses

Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices

Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices

Vertebroplasty Devices

Spinal Bone Stimulators

Non-Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Device

Capacitive Coupling(CC) and Combined (Electro) Magnetic Field (CMF) Devices

Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators

Spine Biologics

Spinal Allografts

Machined Bones Allograft

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Bone Graft Substitutes

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

Synthetic Bone Grafts

Cell-Based Matrix

By Surgery

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The key companies operating in the spinal implants and devices market are Alphatec Spine, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Exactech, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The other players operating in the market include Paragon Medical, Inc., Norman Noble, Inc., Nutech, Titan Spine, Wenzel Spine, Inc., X?spine Systems, Inc., Tecomet, Inc., Marox Corporation, Axial Medical, Spine Wave, Inc., K2M, Inc., and Captiva Spine, LLC.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

