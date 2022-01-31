Spinal Fusion Devices Market 2022 includes Statistical Forecasts, Competitive Landscape, Key Trend, and Strategic Recommendations by 2031

Spine-Related Disorders And Deformities Are Treated Using Spinal Fusion Devices. Disorders Such As Spinal Stenosis And Lumbar Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Are Caused Due To The Degeneration Of Intervertebral Disc, Deformity, Tumors, And Trauma. Implant Systems Equipped With Specially Designed Spinal Instrumentation Are Used In Spinal Fusion Surgical Procedures, Such As Plates, Rods, And Screws, Which Facilitate Fusion, Correct Deformities, Stabilize, And Strengthen The Spine. Most Of The Spinal Fusion Implants Are Made Of Metals Such As Titanium, And Are Available In Different Shapes And Sizes To Accommodate Patients Of All Ages.

The Spinal Fusion Devices Market Generated $5,867 Million In 2021, And Is Projected To Reach $7,435 Million By 2027, Registering A Cagr Of 3.4% From 2021 To 2027. The Market Is Driven By Increase In Geriatric Population And Rise In Incidence Of Spinal Disorders. However, Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario And Stringent Regulatory Approval Procedures Are Expected To Hamper The Market Growth.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The Report Segments The Spinal Fusion Devices Market On The Basis Product Type, Surgery, And Region. Based On The Type Of Product, The Market Is Segmented Into Thoracolumbar Devices, Cervical Fixation Devices, And Interbody Fusion Devices. Based On The Type Of Surgery, The Market Is Bifurcated Into Open Spine Surgery And Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery. The Market Is Analyzed Based On Four Regions, Namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea.

Key Players Have Adopted Product Development Strategies Including Product Launches, Approvals, And Clinical Trials Over The Past Few Years. For Instance, In June 2016, Exactech, Inc. Launched Acapella One Cervical Spacer System, Which Restored Disc Heights During Anterior Cervical Spinal Fusion. This Product Launch Helped The Expansion Of The Cervical Spine Portfolio Of The Company.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This Report Offers An Extensive Analysis Of The Current Trends And Emerging Estimations Of The Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market For The Period Of 2014-2022 To Identify The Prevailing Opportunities.

Comprehensive Analysis Of All Geographical Regions Is Provided Along With The Factors That Drive And Restrict The Market Growth.

Quantitative Analysis Of The Market Segments Is Provided For The Period Of 2014-2022 To Showcase The Financial Scenario.

The Regional And Country-Level Analyses Of The Market Are Provided In The Report.

Spinal Fusion Devices Market Key Segments

By Product Type

Spinal Fusion Devices

Thoracolumbar Devices

Anterior Lumbar Plates

Lumbar Plates

Pedicle Screw

Rods

Hooks

Wires & Cables

Crosslinks

Cervical Fixation Devices

Anterior Cervical Plates

Hook Fixation Systems

Plates & Screws

Clamps

Wires

Interbody Fusion Devices

Non-Bone Interbody Fusion Devices

Bone Interbody Fusion Devices

By Surgery

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Uk

Spain

Italy

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Lamea

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest Of Lamea

The Key Companies Operating in the Spinal Implants And Devices Market That Are Profiled In The Report Are As Follows:

Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Exactech, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

Medtronic, Plc

Nuvasive, Inc.

Orthofix International N.V.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The Oher Major Players Operating in this Market Include

Paragon Medical, Inc.

Norman Noble, Inc.

Nutech

Titan Spine

Wenzel Spine, Inc.

X?Spine Systems, Inc.

Tecomet, Inc.

Marox Corporation

Axial Medical

Spine Wave, Inc.

K2m, Inc.

Captiva Spine, Llc

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

