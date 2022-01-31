Ceramic Ink Market is expected to be worth US $ 4.7 billion by 2030 | (CAGR) compound annual growth rate: 8%￼

The global market for ceramic inks in 2021 was US $ 2.35 billion. During the projected period from 2022 to 2030, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) will grow at 8%, and the global market will reach 4.7 billion in 2030. Expected to reach US $.

The ceramic ink used in the automated application procedure is a carrier of ceramic particles containing metal oxide pigments. The ink needs to be physically stable to represent fine details. Yes, that is, it must remain stable in the medium. The coating technique determines whether the material flows like printing ink or is thick. It is also gel-like and therefore on the skin. Also, stains on the nanoparticles settle in the fluid medium. Ceramic ink mixes and melts metal oxide colorants with silica, alumina, and flux to adhere to the body and then adhere to it. You also need a melt carrier to enclose in a glass that is compatible with the 2030 glaze.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Market Demand: Globally, the construction industry is leading to increased demand in the ceramic ink market.

Market Growth: Digital printing technology has enabled mass production at competitive prices while offering a variety of product designs. The growing use of digital printing technology is the growing use of ceramics. Contributing to the growth of the ink market.

Market threat: The transition from analog to digital can have a negative impact on the ceramic ink market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 is its unprecedented seriousness Has affected almost all businesses and stopped the growth of the industry during the forecast period. Blockade regulations enforced in many countries have made manufacturing impossible. Raw material shortages have limited market growth. As a result of disruptions in day-to-day operations, demand for textiles, ceramics and glass has also declined. Therefore, these factors are hampering global market growth. The

Asia-Pacific region leads the ceramic ink market with more than half of the world’s ceramic ink sales.

List of key players profiled in the global ceramic ink market

· Chimigraf Ibérica SL



· Dip-Tech Digital Printing Technologies Limited



· Electronics for Imaging, Incorporated



· Esmalglass –Itaca Grupo



· Ferro Corporation



· Fritta SL



· Six Star Ceramic Color Stain Co., Limited



· Torrecid Group



· Unico Digital SA



· VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS



· Xennia Technologies



· Zschimmer & Schwarz, Incorporated



· Other Prominent Players



The fragmentation of the global ceramic ink market focuses on types, technologies, applications, end users, and regions.

Type-based segmentation

-for decoration

–Segmentation based on functional

technology

-Analog printing

-Digital printing

-Segmentation based on other

uses

-Glass printing

-Ceramic tiles

-Food container printing

-Other uses

Segmentation based on end users

-Construction industry

-Consumer goods

-Food and beverages

-Others

By region,



North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

