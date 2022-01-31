Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market 2022 Development Analysis, Strategic Outlook, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2031

Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) also referred as embryo screening, is a branch of genetics involves in genetic testing of embryo through in-vitro fertilization (IVF). PGD eliminates risk of selective pregnancy termination for couples who are at substantial risk of transferring serious genetic, chromosomal, or hereditary disorders such as spinal muscular atrophy and cystic fibrosis.

The global PGD market size is estimated to be $79.5 million in 2020 and expected to reach $121.5 million registering a CAGR of 6.14% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

The global PGD market is expected to witness notable growth in the near future owing to the rise in prevalence of genetic, hereditary, and chromosomal diseases. Moreover, PGD have high chances of conceiving healthy embryos. However, the high costs incurred in the PGD technologies hamper the market growth. Moreover, stringent government regulations and ethical concerns also obstruct the market growth. In the near future, increase is expected in adoption of PGD worldwide owing to its various applications for development of healthy embryo.

The global PGD market is segmented based on the test type and geography. Based on type, the market can be segmented into aneuploidy, chromosomal abnormalities, gender selection, HLA typing, single gene disorder, X-linked diseases, and others (disability, and adult onset disease). Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key market players are Reprogenetics, LLC, Genea Limited, Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Genesis Genetics Ltd., and Reproductive Genetics Innovations LLC.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

In-depth study of the global preimplantation genetic diagnostic market was conducted based on current testing trends of genetic test and based on the preferences for designer babies

Potential analysis of opportunities was evaluated for understanding different aspects of preimplantation genetic test that are currently under various phases of clinical trials along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future

A deep analysis of key market dynamics that influence the adoption of PGD tests in the forecast period

Analysis of volume and vale share analysis of PGD testing at a global and regional level

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly for understanding the various technologies adopted by them for development and production of diagnostic tests for PGD testing

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

By Test Type

Chromosomal abnormalities

Gender selection

X-linked diseases

Aneuploidy

Single gene disorders

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the PGD market with current and future estimates to elucidate the investment pockets

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness market and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis on the PGD market

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations for 2014-2022 is provided to understand the financial competency of the market

Porters Five Forces Model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market

Comprehensive analyses of all regions are provided to determine the predominant opportunities in these geographies

Key market players of PGD market are analyzed to understand the competitive outline of the global PGD market

