Surface Mount Technology Market is expected to be worth US $ 11.2 billion by 2030 | (CAGR) compound annual growth rate: 10%￼

The global surface mount technology market is valued at US $ 4.76 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US $ 11.2 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 10% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. It grows at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Surface mount technology (SMT) is a technology that mounts electrical components directly on a printed substrate (PCB). Electronic devices that apply surface mount technology are called surface mount devices. Surface mount technology is very different from traditional soldering through-hole technology. Through-hole soldering uses different equipment and principles than surface mount technology, resulting in high electrical conductivity and reliability. Surface mount technology is the most commonly used method for assembling consumer electronic equipment because it is low cost and can be mass-produced. Surface mount technology consists of passive surface mount devices, transistors, diodes and integrated circuits. It has been.

Request Sample Report for Surface Mount Technology Market : –https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/surface-mount-technology-market

Factors that influence market growth

Market driving force: Devices become more complex and the electronic device market driving force is smaller As it grows, the density of (PCB) printed circuit boards, assembly components increases. Therefore, the advent of miniaturized electronic devices drives the growth of the surface mount technology market.

Market threat: surface mount equipment The high cost of the system can slow the growth of the global market.

Market Growth: Most surface mount technology placement devices can place multiple components simultaneously on a circuit board. The automated nature of this technology. Helps increase productivity and reduce labor costs and supports the growth of the global surface mount technology market.

Impact analysis of COVID-19

The occurrence of COVID-19 adversely affects the growth of the global surface mount technology market. Demand for analog semiconductors is declining as governments around the world are stagnant on new projects. As a result of working from home, global factories can integrate new surface mount technologies. It has become difficult and the supply chain is suffering. Nevertheless, the impact of COVID-19 is only temporary in the market as it has affected production and supply. As the economy improves, surface mount technology will increase in production, supply chain, and demand.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the global surface mount technology market in 2021 and maintain its position throughout the forecast period.

List of key players profiled in the global surface mount technology market .

ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Cybertopias’ Corporation

Electro Scientific Industries Incorporated

Fuji Machine Manufacturing Co., Limited

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Juki Corporation

Mycronic AB

Nordson Corporation

Orbotech Limited

Viscom AG

Other Prominent Players

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/surface-mount-technology-market

Segment Analysis

The segmentation of the global surface mount technology market focuses on equipment, industry sectors, components, and regions. Equipment –

based segmentation

-Deployment

-Inspection

-Applying equipment

-Soldering equipment

-Cleaning agents

-Rework / repair equipment

Industry-based segmentation

-Communications

-Consumer electronics

-Automotive

-Aerospace and defense

– Segmentation based on healthcare

components-

Transistors and Diodes

Integrated Circuit

by Region

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

Access Full Report, here : – https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/surface-mount-technology-market

[Contact for inquiries regarding this matter]

TEL: +81-3 4565 5232 (9: 00-18: 00, excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays) )

E-mail: sales@panoramadatainsights.jp

URL: https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/

[Panorama Data Insight Company Profile]

We are a team of experts with decades of experience and have evolved. We are determined to help connect with the landscape of information, knowledge and wisdom that continues. Panorama Data Insights always aims to provide unique and effective insights and best-in-class research services through qualitative and quantitative analysis in a wide range of areas of interest. Our analysts, consultants and associates are experts in their respective fields and enhance the ethics of our core work with our extensive research and analytical capabilities. Our researchers dig deep into the past, present and future to provide statistical research, market research reports, analytical insights and what we can think of for almost every of our valued entrepreneurial customers and public institutions. I will do it. Generate predictions of future scenarios related to your area.

ABOUT US

Address: 1st floor, Nihonbashi Daiei Building, 1-2-6 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0022

EMAIL:-sales@panoramadatainsights.jp

Phone number:-+81-3 4565 5232