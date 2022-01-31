MRI System Market 2022 Objectives of the Study, Research Methodology and Assumptions, Value Chain Analysis and Forecast by 2031

Increasing diseases such as brain tumors, breast cancers, prostate cancers, scoliosis and sclerosis enhances the demand of MRI which acts as major drivers of the MRI market. Technology growth such as superconducting (SC) magnets, open architecture, high-field MRI, and software applications also drive this market.

However, declining restitution rates for MRI procedures and scarcity of helium gas deposits obstruct the growth of this market, which acts as restraint. In 2021, the global MRI market was accounted for $4,981 million and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 3.81% during the analysis period.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global MRI System Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The market is segmented based on architecture, magnetic field strength, application, end users, and geography. Based on architecture, the market is segmented into open MR and Close MRI.According to field strength, the market is classified into low, mid, high, very high, and ultra-high field system. Based on application, the market is classified into ultra-Brain MRI, Spine MRI, Organ MRI, and Extremities. Based on end users the market is divided into clinics, hospitals and diagnostic centers.

By geography and by detailed analysis of each of earlier discussed segments is included for North America (U.S., Mexico and Canada), Europe (U.K., France, Russia, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

In future technological advancement will likely to create new opportunities during the forecast period. For example, Fonar Corporation, a U.S. based company, has developed a new Radio Frequency (RF) receiver and scanning protocol that allows scoliosis patients to get diagnostic pictures of their spines without the risks of x-rays.

GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation play key role in the market of MRI technology.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

In-depth analysis of the market is based on market estimations of key segments for the period of 2014-2022.

Comprehensive analyses of market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities impacting the market growth are provided in the report.

Exhaustive analysis of the market segments helps understand the prospects of MRI system and variants in the future.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of MRI System market helps understand the competitive scenario of geographies.

The profiles and strategies of key market players are provided in the report to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY BENEFITS

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2022, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

The report offers a detailed analysis of key driving and restraining factors of the MRI system market.

An extensive analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market is provided with key market dynamic factors that help understand the behavior of the market.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Competitive intelligence helps understand the competitive scenario across the geographies.

Key market players within the MRI system market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand competitive outlook of the MRI system market.

KEY SEGMENTS

BY ARCHITECTURE TYPE

Open MRI

Closed MRI

BY FIELD STRENGTH

Low field

Medium field

High field

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

Esaote S.P.A

Fonar Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

IMRIS, Inc.

Neusoft Medical System Co. Ltd.

Phillips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

The other players in the industry (profiles not included in the report) include

Shimadzu Corporation

Carestream Health

Hologic

Esaote

Barco

Merge Healthcare

Nordion

Atlantis Worldwide

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

