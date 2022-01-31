Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Market to reach $2,659 million 2022 Growth Factors, Product Overview, Segmentation and Forecast Study to 2031

Nausea and vomiting is one of the common side effects of chemotherapy in the cancer patients. Because of such side effects the patient population either refuse or deferment the therapeutic chemotherapy treatment for cancer.



The global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting market was valued at $1,663 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2, 659 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

At present, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in the further discovery of CINV drugs through focused clinical research studies. Increase in adoption of chemotherapeutic drugs is directly linked to the growth of the CINV drugs market. It is estimated that in 2016 approximately 1.6 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed with breast, lung and bronchus cancer as most common along all the types in addition to existing number of cancer patients.



The global CINV market is segmented into patient pool type and geography. The patient pool type is segmented into namely Aloxi (palonosetron), Kytril Generic (Granisetron), Emend (aprepitant), Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC and Others. Among the segments, the Netupitant Palonosetron market is expected to witness the fastest growth, globally during the forecast period 2016-2022.

Based on geography, the global CINV market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America held the largest share (nearly half) in the global chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting market in 2015 due to growth in demand for CINV drugs due to the rise in number of patients undergoing chemotherapy, introduction of novel delivery methods to improve patient compliance.

However, Asian region is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to large CINV patient pool and huge demand for the Netupitant-Palonosetron from these patients. Netupitant – Palonosetron is one of the first forms of fixed dose combination, which is approved for treating chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting that is likely to drive this market in the near future.



KEY BENEFITS



The study provides in-depth analysis of the CINV market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The study provides analysis of key market dynamics, which influence the adoption of CINV drugs

The report provides a quantitative analysis for the period of 2014-2022 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the industry.

Extensive analysis of the global market helps understand cancer inducing Nausea and vomiting drugs developed and marketed by the key companies.

Competitive intelligence of market players highlights the business practices and trends across various regions.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:



Patient Pool Type



Aloxi, Kytril

Emend

Netupitant-Palonosetron

Others



By Geography



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT



GlaxoSmithKline plc

Helsinn Holding S.A.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Tesaro, Inc

