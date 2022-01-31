Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan VP repeats accusation China blocked COVID vaccine access

Lai made comments during layover in San Francisco on way back from Honduras

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/31 13:59
Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te.

Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on his way back from a diplomatic trip to Honduras repeated the accusation that China blocked the country from getting COVID-19 vaccines last year.

Last May, while Taiwan was facing a domestic COVID outbreak, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) accused China of obstructing a deal with Germany’s BioNTech to obtain vaccines after China had offered the doses through a Chinese company, according to Reuters. China denied it had attempted to keep Taiwan from acquiring vaccines and offered Chinese-made doses that Taipei refused due to safety concerns.

Within two weeks after Tsai’s remarks, Senator Tammy Duckworth, along with several other U.S. lawmakers, announced during a trip to Taipei that Washington would donate 750,000 vaccine doses to Taiwan.

During his layover in San Francisco on the way back to Taiwan from Honduras, Lai spoke with Duckworth and offered her thanks, Reuters reported. Lai said he was “especially grateful to her last year when Taiwan was unable to obtain vaccines due to the China factor,” the Presidential Office said, citing U.S. Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), who accompanied Lai on the trip.

Lai noted that “(Senator Duckworth) not only actively advocated that the Biden administration should provide vaccines to Taiwan but also personally went to Taiwan to announce that the United States would donate Taiwan vaccines,” per the Presidential Office.

China’s foreign ministry described Lai’s comments as “total fiction,” calling them a “malicious slandering and smearing of the true face of the mainland,” according to Reuters.

Taiwan finally began receiving Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines last September after Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, and Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation negotiated for the doses on the country’s behalf.

Lai attended the inauguration of Honduran President Xiomara Castro on Jan. 27, where he had a brief exchange with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. During his 24-hour layover in San Francisco, he also met with members of the Taiwanese-American community and online with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as U.S. experts in the areas of medicine, national security, and trade.
Lai Ching-te
William Lai
Tammy Duckworth
Tsai Ing-wen

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president thanks public servants, essential workers in LNY video message
Taiwan president thanks public servants, essential workers in LNY video message
2022/01/30 20:05
Taiwan VP returns home from eventful trip to Honduras, US
Taiwan VP returns home from eventful trip to Honduras, US
2022/01/30 11:02
Taiwan VP talks with US House speaker in virtual meeting
Taiwan VP talks with US House speaker in virtual meeting
2022/01/29 16:34
Tsai visits Taiwan coast guard base ahead of Lunar New Year
Tsai visits Taiwan coast guard base ahead of Lunar New Year
2022/01/29 16:28
Taiwan VP stops in San Francisco before heading home
Taiwan VP stops in San Francisco before heading home
2022/01/29 13:46

Updated : 2022-01-31 14:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Where Lunar New Year traffic will be worst in Taiwan
Where Lunar New Year traffic will be worst in Taiwan
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
UK to send parliamentary delegation to Taiwan in February
UK to send parliamentary delegation to Taiwan in February
Taiwan confirms 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 14 local COVID cases
"