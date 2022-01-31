Alexa
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market

Taipei City issues 2,885 text messages to citizens whose footprints overlap with COVID cases

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/31 12:35
3 COVID cases lingered at the Taipai Main Station lobby, a walk-in vaccination site. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three COVID-19 cases from Taoyuan’s nail salon cluster spent hours at various hotspots in Taipei on Wednesday (Jan. 23), said the Department of Health.

CNA reported that cases no. 18,851, 18,852, and 18,853 had visited locations including the main lobby of Taipei Main Station, the Q Square mall, Shilin Night Market, Momentum Nike Jiantan, the 7-Eleven Shinfuching (新福慶) store, and the Shilin Shichuan Pork Chop restaurant (士林十全排骨店).

According to the Taipei City Department of Health, the three individuals spent 3.5 hours in the Taipei Main Station lobby. Records show 2,400 people visited the location to get vaccines that afternoon, as it was a walk-in vaccination site.

All locations visited by the three individuals were notified to close for disinfection on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 30). The Taipei City Government sent 2,885 text messages to those whose footprint overlapped with the three cases’, urging them to get tested if they showed symptoms such as a fever, cough, or diarrhea.

Per the Department of Health, the 2,885 text messages did not include people passing through Taipei Main Station. It has asked the hospital in charge of the vaccination site to provide a list of individuals who received vaccines on Wednesday.
