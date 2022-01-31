Alexa
Sliver Yachts (Jiangmen) Launches Brand-new Website

By Silver Yachts (Jiangmen) Co. Ltd, Media OutReach
2022/01/31 11:50

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 31 January 2022 - Silver Yachts (Jiangmen) Co. Ltd, a company operated by SILVER YACHTS in China focusing on building bespoke luxury all-aluminum motor-yachts, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new website www.silveryachts.co.

SILVER YACHTS is an internationally recognized superyacht builder since 2001 with operating a shipyard in Perth, West Australia since 2005. The brand-new website does not merely mirror the existing English website www.silverYachts.com, but brings more information and timely updates on the designs and products of Silver Yachts (Jiangmen) in both Chinese and English languages, facilitating a closer and direct interaction with clients in Greater China, and more broadly, in the Asian-Pacific region.

Sliver Yachts (Jiangmen) delightfully invites you to explore its brand-new website and learn more about its production lines featuring catamarans, megayachts, latest concepts, and commercial vessels, and wishes that you enjoy every finding you may discover in your exploration.

Follow us on Instagram: @SILVERYACHTS

Follow us on WeChat: SILVERYACHTS

Sliver Yachts (Jiangmen) Launches Brand-new Website

#SliverYachts


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

