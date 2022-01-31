Taiwan's Medigen COVID-19 vaccine donation arrives in Somaliland

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A donation of 150,000 doses of Taiwan’s Medigen COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Somaliland's capital of Hargeisa on Sunday (Jan. 30), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced.

In a press release, MOFA said the shipment arrived safely in Hargeisa. At the Hargeisa International Airport, Taiwan Representative Allen Lou (羅震華) presented the gift to Somaliland Health Minister Hassan Mohamed Ali Gafadhi and conveyed the Taiwanese’s friendship to the Somaliland government.

Taiwan announced that it would make the donation in December 2021 following the Somaliland government’s approval of the Medigen vaccine’s emergency use authorization (EUA). This was part of Taiwan’s bid to aid friendly nations in their effort to combat the COVID virus.

MOFA said that this was “a demonstration of mutual support between democratic and free allies, proving that Taiwan and Somaliland share a friendship that shines through adversities.”

The Taiwan government will continue to reinforce collaborations with Somaliland in various fields on the basis of shared values of democracy and freedom, MOFA added. “Together we will contribute the power of kindness to the world’s joint effort in fighting the pandemic and defending universal values, allowing the ‘cycle of kindness’” to continue.



