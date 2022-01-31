Alexa
Funk leads Bucknell over Loyola (Md.) 82-80 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/01/31 10:18
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Funk had 34 points as Bucknell narrowly beat Loyola (Md.) 82-80 in overtime on Sunday night.

Xander Rice had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Bucknell (5-17, 2-8 Patriot League), which snapped its four-game home losing streak.

Elvin Edmonds IV made a layup to give the Bison the lead for good and spark a 9-3 spurt — capped by four straight free throws by Rice — that made it 82-77 with 2 seconds to play.

Loyola's Cam Spence made 1-of-2 free throws with 5.6 seconds left in regulation to make it 70-all and Rice missed a potential winning 3-point shot at the buzzer.

Jaylin Andrews had 19 points for the Greyhounds (12-9, 6-4). Milos Ilic added 17 points. Golden Dike had 15 points.

The Bison evened the season series against the Greyhounds. Loyola (Md.) defeated Bucknell 71-67 on Jan. 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-31 12:36 GMT+08:00

