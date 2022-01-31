Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis dies of cancer at age 59

By Associated Press
2022/01/31 10:27
Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis dies of cancer at age 59

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Innis, a side-arming reliever who pitched for the New York Mets from 1987-93, died Sunday. He was 59.

Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said Innis died in Dawnsonville, Georgia, of cancer, according to Innis' son, Keenan.

Innis made 288 appearances for the Mets plus had one start in his rookie season. The rigjt-hander finished 10-20 with a 3.05 ERA, striking out 192 and walking 121 in 360 innings.

Innis had five big league saves, including three in his final season.

He attended Mets' fantasy camp last November.

“All of the campers loved Jeff,” former Met Ron Swoboda said. “He talked to everybody and never let on his was ill.”

A graduate of the University of Illinois, Innis was selected by the Mets on the 13th round of the 1983 amateur draft.

He is survived by wife Kelly, daughter Shannon and Keenan. Funeral arrangements were pending.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-31 12:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Where Lunar New Year traffic will be worst in Taiwan
Where Lunar New Year traffic will be worst in Taiwan
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
UK to send parliamentary delegation to Taiwan in February
UK to send parliamentary delegation to Taiwan in February
Taiwan confirms 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 14 local COVID cases
"