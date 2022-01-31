Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) has given birth to her first child, Lin announced on Monday (Jan. 31).

In a Facebook post, the 47-year-old model and actress wrote, “Thank you for coming into our family. Finally, finally a little angel has arrived in our family. I really wish to share my sincere gratefulness and happiness with everyone I love at the beginning of this wonderful year.”

“I also thank everyone for giving me their blessings and encouragement for so long,” she added. “Happy new year, I hope everyone stays safe and healthy; always maintain positive hope, love will be right by everyone.”

According to UDN, when asked if the baby is a boy as an emoji in Lin’s post indicated, Lin responded through her agent, “Yes, that is correct.”

Lin, 47 years old, was dubbed “Taiwan’s top model” after she rose to prominence in the country in the early 2000s. She officially began her career as an actress in 2008 when she made her feature film debut in John Woo’s (吳宇森) historical epic “Red Cliff.”

In 2019, Lin married Japanese singer and actor Akira, who is known as a member of J-pop boy band Exile.