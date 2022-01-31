West Indies wins T20 series, 4 wickets in 4 balls for Holder

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Pacer Jason Holder took four wickets in four balls to blow up the last over of England's run chase as West Indies won the fifth Twenty20 game by 17 runs on Sunday to capture the series 3-2.

West Indies won the toss, chose to bat and scored 179-4 at the Kensington Oval. In reply, England was all out for 162 with one ball left after entering the final over at 160-6 and needing 20 runs to win.

In that last over, Holder first claimed the wicket of Chris Jordan (7), immediately followed by the key dismissal of Sam Billings (41 runs off 28 balls) before golden ducks for Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood.

Holder did not get a chance to go for five wickets in five balls with no England batters left. The allrounder finished with 5-27 from 2.5 overs.

James Vince top-scored for England with 55 off 35.

Earlier, West Indies had been frustrated by England's spinners but captain Kieron Pollard (41 not out off 25) and Rovman Powell (35 not out off 17) shared an undefeated fifth-wicket stand of 74 in just over five overs to give the hosts a reasonable target to set England.



