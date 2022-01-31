Alexa
Morales leads Wagner over St. Francis (BKN) 72-69

By Associated Press
2022/01/31 07:08
NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had 21 points as Wagner extended its winning streak to 11 games with a 72-69 victory over St. Francis (BKN) on Sunday.

Zaire Williams had 13 points for the Seahawks (14-2, 8-0 Northeast Conference). Elijah Ford added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Terriers (6-15, 3-7). Michael Cubbage added 13 points and six rebounds. Rob Higgins had 13 points.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Terriers for the season. Wagner defeated St. Francis 81-76 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-31 09:34 GMT+08:00

