Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lydia Ko holds off Danielle Kang to win at Boca Rio on LPGA

By JEFF BABINEAU , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/31 06:43
Lydia Ko of New Zealand holds up her ball as she finishes on the 18th hole in the final round to win the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan....
Tournament winner Lydia Ko of New Zealand, center, goes in for a hug with second-place finisher Danielle Kang of the U.S., as Celine Boutier of France...
Celine Boutier of France reacts after finishing on the fifth hole green, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 3...
Ayaka Furue of Japan lines up a putt on the first hole green, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in...
Celine Boutier of France hits on the first hole fairway, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca...
Lydia Ko of New Zealand holds up her ball as she finishes on the 18th hole in the final round to win the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan....
Danielle Kang of the U.S. lines up a putt on the fourth hole, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in...
Lexi Thompson of the U.S. hits on the first green fairway, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Bo...

Lydia Ko of New Zealand holds up her ball as she finishes on the 18th hole in the final round to win the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan....

Tournament winner Lydia Ko of New Zealand, center, goes in for a hug with second-place finisher Danielle Kang of the U.S., as Celine Boutier of France...

Celine Boutier of France reacts after finishing on the fifth hole green, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 3...

Ayaka Furue of Japan lines up a putt on the first hole green, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in...

Celine Boutier of France hits on the first hole fairway, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca...

Lydia Ko of New Zealand holds up her ball as she finishes on the 18th hole in the final round to win the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan....

Danielle Kang of the U.S. lines up a putt on the fourth hole, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in...

Lexi Thompson of the U.S. hits on the first green fairway, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Bo...

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko pulled ahead with a birdie on the 15th hole and matched scores with Danielle Kang the rest of the way, closing with a 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory on a chilly Sunday in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.

Ko won for the second straight season after enduring a three-year slump and picked up the 17th victory of her LPGA Tour career.

Kang, who closed with a 68, was trying to win back-to-back for the second time in three years. She won the season-opening Tournament of Champions a week ago in Orlando.

U.S. Women's Open champion Yuka Saso, now playing under the Japanese flag, birdied the last two holes for a 67 and finished two shots behind.

Ko finished at 14-under 274.

Nelly Korda closed with a 70 and tied for 20th, a result that is expected to drop her from No. 1 in the women's world ranking. Jin Young Ko, who skipped both Florida events to stay home in South Korea, would return to No. 1.

The LPGA Tour now takes a one-week break before wrapping up its Florida swing at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-31 08:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Where Lunar New Year traffic will be worst in Taiwan
Where Lunar New Year traffic will be worst in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
UK to send parliamentary delegation to Taiwan in February
UK to send parliamentary delegation to Taiwan in February
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
"