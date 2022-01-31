Lydia Ko holds off Danielle Kang to win at Boca Rio on LPGA

Lexi Thompson of the U.S. hits on the first green fairway, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Bo... Lexi Thompson of the U.S. hits on the first green fairway, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Danielle Kang of the U.S. lines up a putt on the fourth hole, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in... Danielle Kang of the U.S. lines up a putt on the fourth hole, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Lydia Ko of New Zealand holds up her ball as she finishes on the 18th hole in the final round to win the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan.... Lydia Ko of New Zealand holds up her ball as she finishes on the 18th hole in the final round to win the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Celine Boutier of France hits on the first hole fairway, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca... Celine Boutier of France hits on the first hole fairway, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Ayaka Furue of Japan lines up a putt on the first hole green, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in... Ayaka Furue of Japan lines up a putt on the first hole green, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Celine Boutier of France reacts after finishing on the fifth hole green, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 3... Celine Boutier of France reacts after finishing on the fifth hole green, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Tournament winner Lydia Ko of New Zealand, center, goes in for a hug with second-place finisher Danielle Kang of the U.S., as Celine Boutier of France... Tournament winner Lydia Ko of New Zealand, center, goes in for a hug with second-place finisher Danielle Kang of the U.S., as Celine Boutier of France, who tied for fourth, looks on, as they finish on the 18th hole in the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko pulled ahead with a birdie on the 15th hole and matched scores with Danielle Kang the rest of the way, closing with a 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory on a chilly Sunday in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.

Ko won for the second straight season after enduring a three-year slump and picked up the 17th victory of her LPGA Tour career.

Kang, who closed with a 68, was trying to win back-to-back for the second time in three years. She won the season-opening Tournament of Champions a week ago in Orlando.

U.S. Women's Open champion Yuka Saso, now playing under the Japanese flag, birdied the last two holes for a 67 and finished two shots behind.

Ko finished at 14-under 274.

Nelly Korda closed with a 70 and tied for 20th, a result that is expected to drop her from No. 1 in the women's world ranking. Jin Young Ko, who skipped both Florida events to stay home in South Korea, would return to No. 1.

The LPGA Tour now takes a one-week break before wrapping up its Florida swing at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

