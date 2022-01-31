Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tunisia fires coach Kebaier after African Cup exit

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/31 06:28
Tunisia's head coach Mondher Kebaier gestures to the referee claiming he ended the match early in the African Cup of Nations 2022 group F soccer match...
Tunisia's head coach Mondher Kebaier, reacts during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group F soccer match between Gambia and Tunisia at the Omnisport S...
Tunisia's Hamza Rafia, reacts after he missed a goal during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group F soccer match between Gambia and Tunisia at the Omn...

Tunisia's head coach Mondher Kebaier gestures to the referee claiming he ended the match early in the African Cup of Nations 2022 group F soccer match...

Tunisia's head coach Mondher Kebaier, reacts during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group F soccer match between Gambia and Tunisia at the Omnisport S...

Tunisia's Hamza Rafia, reacts after he missed a goal during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group F soccer match between Gambia and Tunisia at the Omn...

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The Tunisian Football Federation fired national team coach Mondher Kebaier on Sunday following a quarterfinal exit at the African Cup of Nations.

He was replaced by his assistant, Jalel Kadri, the federation said.

Kadri will oversee the team in a World Cup qualifying playoff against Mali in March.

Tunisia beat Nigeria in the last 16 at the African Cup in Cameroon to raise hopes of a strong challenge this year. However, it lost 1-0 to Burkina Faso in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Ultimately it was a poor African Cup for the 2004 champion after losing group games to Mali and tournament debutant Gambia and only qualifying for the knockout stage as one of the best third-place teams.

The 50-year-old Kadri has an opportunity to avenge the defeat to Mali when the teams meet again in the two-leg World Cup playoff.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-31 08:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Where Lunar New Year traffic will be worst in Taiwan
Where Lunar New Year traffic will be worst in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
UK to send parliamentary delegation to Taiwan in February
UK to send parliamentary delegation to Taiwan in February
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
"