Sabally scores 23, No. 19 Oregon rolls past USC 80-48

By Associated Press
2022/01/31 06:20
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nyara Sabally scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and No. 19 Oregon rolled to an 80-48 win over USC on Sunday.

Endyia Rogers added 17 points for the Ducks (13-5, 6-1 Pac-12 Conference), who have won seven straight, including a forfeit over UCLA on Friday because of injuries unrelated to active COVID-19 cases. Per NCAA policy there is no adjustment to the overall records as it is considered a no contest but will count in the Pac-12 standings.

Jordyn Jenkins scored 16 points for the Trojans (9-9, 2-6), who have lost 11 straight in the series.

Oregon used a 13-0 run in the middle of the first quarter to take a 17-4 lead and the Trojans never recovered. Sabally had the first seven points of the second quarter and the Ducks' lead was 28-9 after Te-Hina Paopao's fast-break layup capped the run.

With a 38-21 halftime lead, Paopao opened the second half with a basket and Sabally scored the next six points.

Oregon ended up shooting 50%, while USC was at 26% with seven more turnovers (17), half as many 3-pointers (four) and 10 fewer rebounds (32).

Oregon is back in action on Tuesday at home against Arizona State, a game that was postponed on Jan. 13.

_____

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-31 08:03 GMT+08:00

