Miller leads No. 17 Maryland women past Penn State 82-71

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Diamond Miller led a balanced attack with 19 points, Chole Bibby had her first double-double of the season and No. 17 Maryland defeated Penn State for the 12th straight time 82-71 on Sunday.

Angel Reese matched Bibby, who had 10 rebounds, with 16 points and Mimi Collins added 14 for the Terrapins (15-6, 7-3 Big Ten Conference), who won their third straight. They won the first meeting this season 106-78.

All four of Maryland's double-figure scorers made seven field goals, but second-leading scorer Ashley Owusu was held to a season-low two points. It is only the second time the junior was held to two points and the lowest output since her freshman season.

The Terrapins shot 47% to 59% for the Nittany Lions, but Maryland took 26 more shots with a 21-6 advantage in offensive rebounds while forcing 24 turnovers.

Makenna Marisa paced Penn State (9-11, 3-7), which lost its fourth straight, with 19 points. Kelly Jekot hit four 3-pointers and added 16 points and Leilani Kapinus scored 14 with seven rebounds.

Bibby scored seven points in a 13-0 run to close the first quarter for a 27-14 Maryland. Bibby had 11 points in the quarter and the Terps scored 15 points off nine turnovers. Miller's 3 from the top of the key as time expired made it 48-29 at the half.

Penn State's shooting helped cut the deficit to eight, but they Nittany Lions could get no closer.

