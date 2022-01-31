Young scores 36 as Hawks beat Lakers for 7th straight win

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and forward John Collins react after a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the... Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and forward John Collins react after a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 36 points and the Atlanta Hawks earned their seventh straight win by rallying in the fourth quarter to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 129-121 on Sunday.

Young also had 12 assists. John Collins added 20 points with 11 rebounds, and Clint Capela scored 15 points.

Malik Monk led Los Angeles with 33 points in the Lakers’ third consecutive loss, all without LeBron James.

James was not with the team due to continued swelling in his left knee. He returned to Los Angeles for treatment.

The Hawks matched their longest win streak of the season by charging back after trailing 101-91 entering the fourth quarter.

Anthony Davis, returning after missing one game with a sore right wrist, had 27 points for Los Angeles. Russell Westbrook added 20 points.

CLIPPERS 115, HORNETS 90

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Reggie Jackson and Brandon Boston Jr. each scored 19 points, leading the Clippers to the victory.

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 16 points for the Clippers, who improved to 4-3 on their eight-game road trip. Luke Kennard had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Justise Winslow added 13 points and eight boards.

It was the Clippers’ third-largest margin of victory this season.

The Hornets had won two in a row. LaMelo Ball had 23 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and no turnovers, and Miles Bridges had 18 points and nine rebounds.

