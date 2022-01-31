Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bengals lose Uzomah in first quarter of AFC title game

By Associated Press
2022/01/31 04:54
Bengals lose Uzomah in first quarter of AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — C.J. Uzomah twisted his left knee as a pass bounced off his hands late in the first quarter of the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, leaving the Bengals without their talented tight end the rest of the way.

Uzomah was open over the middle on a first-down throw near midfield when the ball ricocheted off his hands. At the same time, Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens wrapped up Uzomah and twisted Uzomah to the ground, and his left knee ended up getting caught beneath him at a grotesque angle.

Uzomah quickly got to his feet but didn't put any weight on his left foot as he bounced over to the sideline. He eventually was loaded onto a cart and, with a white towel draped over his face, taken up the tunnel to the locker room.

Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox took over for the remainder of the drive, which ended in a field goal for Cincinnati.

The injury to Uzomah left Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow without one of his favorite options, particularly in the red zone, where he had a career-best five touchdown catches this season. Uzomah had four catches for 32 yards when the Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in the penultimate game of the regular season.

The Chiefs lost their backup tight end, Noah Gray, early in the second quarter when he was hurt on their punt return team.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-01-31 06:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Where Lunar New Year traffic will be worst in Taiwan
Where Lunar New Year traffic will be worst in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
UK to send parliamentary delegation to Taiwan in February
UK to send parliamentary delegation to Taiwan in February
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
"