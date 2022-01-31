Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bishop lifts George Washington over Fordham 64-55

By Associated Press
2022/01/31 04:08
Bishop lifts George Washington over Fordham 64-55

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Bishop had 25 points as George Washington got past Fordham 64-55 on Sunday.

Ricky Lindo Jr. had 10 points and 10 rebounds for George Washington (7-12, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hunter Dean added 14 rebounds.

Darius Quisenberry had 15 points for the Rams (9-10, 2-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Chuba Ohams added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Rose had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-31 06:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Where Lunar New Year traffic will be worst in Taiwan
Where Lunar New Year traffic will be worst in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
UK to send parliamentary delegation to Taiwan in February
UK to send parliamentary delegation to Taiwan in February
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
"