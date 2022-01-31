DeJulius leads Cincinnati over East Carolina on late shot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — David DeJulius made a short floater with 3.7 seconds left to lead Cincinnati to a 60-59 win over East Carolina on Sunday.

DeJulius drove into the lane and lifted a floater over the defense with seven seconds to go. The ball bounced off the iron and in following scramble DeJulius grabbed the ball and sent another floater threw the net.

Tristen Newton missed a 3-pointer as time ran out for the Pirates.

Mika Adams-Woods had a career-high 21 points to lead the Bearcats.

Jeremiah Davenport had 15 points for Cincinnati (15-6, 5-3 American Athletic Conference). DeJulius added 14 points.

Vance Jackson had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates (11-9, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Tristen Newton added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Cincinnati defeated East Carolina 79-71 on Jan. 12.

