Dickson beats buzzer, Noll nets 16 Cornell nips Brown 74-72

By Associated Press
2022/01/31 03:25
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dean Noll registered 16 points and seven rebounds and Kobe Dickson's putback with 0.1 seconds left gave Cornell a 74-72 win over Brown on Sunday.

Dickson, a senior captain, tried to score under the basket off an inbounds pass from Dean Noll but had it blocked as Jaylan Gainey and Tamenang Choh surrounded him. Dickson recaptured the ball and put it off the glass just before the buzzer.

Noll shot 9 for 10 from the line.

Sarju Patel had 14 points and six rebounds for Cornell (11-6, 3-3 Ivy League), which ended its five-game road losing streak despite giving up a 21-point lead.

Kino Lilly Jr. had 23 points for the Bears (10-12, 2-5). Paxson Wojcik added 16 points. Tamenang Choh had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-31 05:00 GMT+08:00

