Colliton elevated to Canada coach after Julien gets hurt

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Jeremy Colliton has been elevated to head coach of Canada’s men’s hockey team for the Beijing Olympics after Claude Julien was sidelined by an injury.

Hockey Canada says Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during training camp in Switzerland, and medical staff determined he won’t be able to fly to China for the Games.

Colliton, who was previously an assistant coach for the team, will take over head coaching duties.

The 37-year-old Colliton was the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks for parts of four seasons before he was fired in November.

The former center played professionally for six seasons for the New York Islanders and Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League before moving into coaching in the Alberta Junior Hockey League and the Swedish league HockeyAllsvenskan.

Colliton says in a statement he is honored to lead the team and that he’s gained a lot of knowledge from Julien in their short time together.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports