All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|45
|31
|9
|5
|67
|184
|130
|23-3-0
|8-6-5
|6-1-2
|Tampa Bay
|45
|29
|10
|6
|64
|154
|128
|15-4-4
|14-6-2
|9-5-1
|Toronto
|40
|27
|10
|3
|57
|140
|107
|15-4-1
|12-6-2
|8-2-0
|Boston
|41
|25
|13
|3
|53
|127
|112
|14-8-1
|11-5-2
|10-3-1
|Detroit
|45
|19
|20
|6
|44
|125
|156
|13-8-3
|6-12-3
|6-6-2
|Buffalo
|43
|14
|22
|7
|35
|114
|148
|7-12-3
|7-10-4
|4-7-4
|Ottawa
|38
|13
|21
|4
|30
|106
|130
|6-11-1
|7-10-3
|4-6-0
|Montreal
|43
|8
|28
|7
|23
|96
|166
|5-12-1
|3-16-6
|2-7-2
|Carolina
|41
|30
|9
|2
|62
|145
|97
|15-4-1
|15-5-1
|6-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|44
|27
|10
|7
|61
|148
|116
|13-5-4
|14-5-3
|6-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|28
|13
|4
|60
|137
|118
|13-4-2
|15-9-2
|6-3-0
|Washington
|45
|24
|12
|9
|57
|145
|122
|12-7-5
|12-5-4
|7-2-1
|Columbus
|41
|19
|21
|1
|39
|126
|148
|12-9-1
|7-12-0
|6-8-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|15
|15
|6
|36
|86
|97
|8-8-3
|7-7-3
|5-5-1
|Philadelphia
|44
|14
|22
|8
|36
|110
|151
|7-10-4
|7-12-4
|3-9-2
|New Jersey
|43
|15
|23
|5
|35
|121
|150
|10-10-3
|5-13-2
|7-7-2
|Colorado
|42
|31
|8
|3
|65
|177
|125
|19-2-1
|12-6-2
|11-3-1
|Nashville
|45
|27
|14
|4
|58
|140
|123
|13-7-0
|14-7-4
|10-3-1
|St. Louis
|44
|26
|13
|5
|57
|153
|121
|17-5-2
|9-8-3
|9-5-2
|Minnesota
|39
|26
|10
|3
|55
|152
|117
|14-3-1
|12-7-2
|7-4-1
|Dallas
|41
|22
|17
|2
|46
|120
|126
|14-5-1
|8-12-1
|6-5-1
|Winnipeg
|41
|18
|16
|7
|43
|119
|125
|10-8-1
|8-8-6
|6-4-2
|Chicago
|44
|16
|21
|7
|39
|111
|148
|8-9-3
|8-12-4
|3-8-4
|Arizona
|43
|10
|29
|4
|24
|94
|163
|5-15-1
|5-14-3
|3-10-1
|Vegas
|45
|26
|16
|3
|55
|153
|135
|13-10-2
|13-6-1
|7-4-0
|Anaheim
|47
|23
|16
|8
|54
|140
|135
|13-7-4
|10-9-4
|7-2-3
|Los Angeles
|45
|22
|16
|7
|51
|127
|124
|13-10-2
|9-6-5
|4-4-1
|Calgary
|40
|21
|13
|6
|48
|128
|99
|7-4-4
|14-9-2
|4-5-1
|San Jose
|44
|22
|19
|3
|47
|123
|137
|11-9-2
|11-10-1
|3-3-0
|Edmonton
|40
|22
|16
|2
|46
|135
|132
|12-8-0
|10-8-2
|10-2-0
|Vancouver
|44
|19
|19
|6
|44
|110
|121
|8-8-3
|11-11-3
|5-3-5
|Seattle
|43
|14
|25
|4
|32
|114
|153
|9-14-2
|5-11-2
|3-10-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Anaheim 2, Ottawa 1
Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 1
Florida 5, San Jose 4, OT
Carolina 2, New Jersey 1
Edmonton 7, Montreal 2
Toronto 7, Detroit 4
Vegas 3, Tampa Bay 2, SO
Buffalo 3, Arizona 1
Calgary 1, Vancouver 0, OT
Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.