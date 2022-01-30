All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 45 31 9 5 67 184 130 23-3-0 8-6-5 6-1-2 Tampa Bay 45 29 10 6 64 154 128 15-4-4 14-6-2 9-5-1 Toronto 40 27 10 3 57 140 107 15-4-1 12-6-2 8-2-0 Boston 41 25 13 3 53 127 112 14-8-1 11-5-2 10-3-1 Detroit 45 19 20 6 44 125 156 13-8-3 6-12-3 6-6-2 Buffalo 43 14 22 7 35 114 148 7-12-3 7-10-4 4-7-4 Ottawa 38 13 21 4 30 106 130 6-11-1 7-10-3 4-6-0 Montreal 43 8 28 7 23 96 166 5-12-1 3-16-6 2-7-2

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 41 30 9 2 62 145 97 15-4-1 15-5-1 6-4-0 Pittsburgh 44 27 10 7 61 148 116 13-5-4 14-5-3 6-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 45 28 13 4 60 137 118 13-4-2 15-9-2 6-3-0 Washington 45 24 12 9 57 145 122 12-7-5 12-5-4 7-2-1 Columbus 41 19 21 1 39 126 148 12-9-1 7-12-0 6-8-0 N.Y. Islanders 36 15 15 6 36 86 97 8-8-3 7-7-3 5-5-1 Philadelphia 44 14 22 8 36 110 151 7-10-4 7-12-4 3-9-2 New Jersey 43 15 23 5 35 121 150 10-10-3 5-13-2 7-7-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 42 31 8 3 65 177 125 19-2-1 12-6-2 11-3-1 Nashville 45 27 14 4 58 140 123 13-7-0 14-7-4 10-3-1 St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121 17-5-2 9-8-3 9-5-2 Minnesota 39 26 10 3 55 152 117 14-3-1 12-7-2 7-4-1 Dallas 41 22 17 2 46 120 126 14-5-1 8-12-1 6-5-1 Winnipeg 41 18 16 7 43 119 125 10-8-1 8-8-6 6-4-2 Chicago 44 16 21 7 39 111 148 8-9-3 8-12-4 3-8-4 Arizona 43 10 29 4 24 94 163 5-15-1 5-14-3 3-10-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 45 26 16 3 55 153 135 13-10-2 13-6-1 7-4-0 Anaheim 47 23 16 8 54 140 135 13-7-4 10-9-4 7-2-3 Los Angeles 45 22 16 7 51 127 124 13-10-2 9-6-5 4-4-1 Calgary 40 21 13 6 48 128 99 7-4-4 14-9-2 4-5-1 San Jose 44 22 19 3 47 123 137 11-9-2 11-10-1 3-3-0 Edmonton 40 22 16 2 46 135 132 12-8-0 10-8-2 10-2-0 Vancouver 44 19 19 6 44 110 121 8-8-3 11-11-3 5-3-5 Seattle 43 14 25 4 32 114 153 9-14-2 5-11-2 3-10-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim 2, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 1

Florida 5, San Jose 4, OT

Carolina 2, New Jersey 1

Edmonton 7, Montreal 2

Toronto 7, Detroit 4

Vegas 3, Tampa Bay 2, SO

Buffalo 3, Arizona 1

Calgary 1, Vancouver 0, OT

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.