|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|23
|18
|3
|2
|55
|14
|57
|Liverpool
|22
|14
|6
|2
|58
|19
|48
|Chelsea
|24
|13
|8
|3
|48
|18
|47
|Man United
|22
|11
|5
|6
|36
|30
|38
|West Ham
|23
|11
|4
|8
|41
|31
|37
|Arsenal
|21
|11
|3
|7
|33
|25
|36
|Tottenham
|20
|11
|3
|6
|26
|24
|36
|Wolverhampton
|21
|10
|4
|7
|19
|16
|34
|Brighton
|22
|6
|12
|4
|23
|23
|30
|Leicester
|20
|7
|5
|8
|34
|37
|26
|Aston Villa
|21
|8
|2
|11
|28
|32
|26
|Southampton
|22
|5
|10
|7
|26
|34
|25
|Crystal Palace
|22
|5
|9
|8
|31
|34
|24
|Brentford
|23
|6
|5
|12
|26
|38
|23
|Leeds
|21
|5
|7
|9
|24
|40
|22
|Everton
|20
|5
|4
|11
|24
|35
|19
|Norwich
|22
|4
|4
|14
|13
|45
|16
|Newcastle
|21
|2
|9
|10
|21
|43
|15
|Watford
|20
|4
|2
|14
|23
|40
|14
|Burnley
|18
|1
|9
|8
|16
|27
|12
___
Everton 0, Aston Villa 1
Brentford 1, Wolverhampton 2
Leeds 0, Newcastle 1
Man United 1, West Ham 0
Southampton 1, Man City 1
Arsenal 0, Burnley 0
Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 3
Leicester 1, Brighton 1
Chelsea 2, Tottenham 0
Burnley vs. Watford, 1 p.m.
West Ham vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Norwich vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Southampton, 2:45 p.m.
Man City vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|28
|17
|7
|4
|74
|26
|58
|Blackburn
|29
|15
|8
|6
|45
|30
|53
|Bournemouth
|28
|15
|7
|6
|44
|24
|52
|QPR
|28
|15
|6
|7
|44
|31
|51
|West Brom
|29
|12
|9
|8
|34
|24
|45
|Middlesbrough
|28
|13
|6
|9
|32
|26
|45
|Huddersfield
|29
|12
|9
|8
|38
|34
|45
|Nottingham Forest
|28
|12
|7
|9
|38
|29
|43
|Coventry
|27
|11
|7
|9
|35
|31
|40
|Luton Town
|27
|10
|9
|8
|38
|32
|39
|Sheffield United
|26
|11
|6
|9
|35
|32
|39
|Stoke
|28
|11
|6
|11
|33
|30
|39
|Preston
|28
|9
|10
|9
|33
|35
|37
|Blackpool
|28
|10
|7
|11
|29
|33
|37
|Millwall
|27
|9
|9
|9
|29
|29
|36
|Bristol City
|29
|9
|7
|13
|38
|51
|34
|Swansea
|26
|8
|8
|10
|28
|34
|32
|Hull
|28
|9
|5
|14
|25
|31
|32
|Birmingham
|28
|8
|8
|12
|30
|42
|32
|Cardiff
|26
|6
|5
|15
|28
|47
|23
|Reading
|28
|8
|4
|16
|33
|55
|22
|Peterborough
|27
|5
|5
|17
|23
|55
|20
|Derby
|27
|8
|11
|8
|26
|26
|14
|Barnsley
|27
|2
|8
|17
|17
|42
|14
___
Bristol City 3, Cardiff 2
Nottingham Forest 2, Derby 1
Birmingham 2, Barnsley 1
Blackpool 1, Millwall 0
Bournemouth 0, Hull 1
Coventry 1, QPR 2
Reading 3, Huddersfield 4
Sheffield United 2, Luton Town 0
Stoke 2, Fulham 3
Swansea 1, Preston 0
West Brom 3, Peterborough 0
Blackburn 1, Middlesbrough 0
Coventry 1, Stoke 0
Birmingham 2, Peterborough 2
Luton Town 2, Bristol City 1
Nottingham Forest 3, Barnsley 0
QPR 0, Swansea 0
West Brom 0, Preston 2
Huddersfield 1, Stoke 1
Barnsley 0, Bournemouth 1
Fulham 1, Blackpool 1
Hull 2, Swansea 0
Luton Town 0, Blackburn 0
Middlesbrough 1, Coventry 0
Millwall 2, West Brom 0
Preston 2, Bristol City 2
QPR 4, Reading 0
Peterborough 0, Sheffield United 2
Derby vs. Birmingham, 8:30 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Nottingham Forest, 11 a.m.
Millwall vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Huddersfield vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Millwall vs. QPR, 10 a.m. ppd
Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd
West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Swansea vs. Blackburn, 12:30 p.m.
Coventry vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|27
|17
|5
|5
|48
|18
|56
|Wigan
|25
|17
|4
|4
|47
|24
|55
|Sunderland
|29
|16
|6
|7
|53
|39
|54
|Milton Keynes Dons
|29
|15
|7
|7
|48
|32
|52
|Wycombe
|29
|15
|7
|7
|46
|34
|52
|Oxford United
|28
|14
|7
|7
|50
|33
|49
|Plymouth
|28
|13
|8
|7
|47
|35
|47
|Sheffield Wednesday
|27
|11
|10
|6
|37
|32
|43
|Ipswich
|29
|11
|8
|10
|47
|38
|41
|Burton Albion
|28
|11
|6
|11
|35
|34
|39
|Portsmouth
|26
|10
|8
|8
|29
|25
|38
|Cambridge United
|28
|9
|10
|9
|38
|40
|37
|Accrington Stanley
|28
|10
|7
|11
|35
|45
|37
|Bolton
|27
|10
|5
|12
|39
|37
|35
|Charlton
|27
|9
|6
|12
|34
|32
|33
|Shrewsbury
|29
|8
|8
|13
|27
|31
|32
|Cheltenham
|28
|7
|11
|10
|32
|46
|32
|Lincoln
|27
|8
|7
|12
|32
|36
|31
|Fleetwood Town
|28
|7
|9
|12
|42
|49
|30
|AFC Wimbledon
|27
|6
|11
|10
|32
|40
|29
|Morecambe
|28
|7
|7
|14
|40
|55
|28
|Crewe
|28
|5
|7
|16
|24
|47
|22
|Gillingham
|28
|3
|10
|15
|23
|51
|19
|Doncaster
|28
|5
|4
|19
|20
|52
|19
___
Burton Albion 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Cambridge United 1, Crewe 0
Charlton 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Ipswich 2, Accrington Stanley 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Doncaster 1
Morecambe 3, Wycombe 2
Oxford United 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Plymouth 1, Lincoln 2
Rotherham 1, Cheltenham 0
Shrewsbury 0, Bolton 1
Sunderland 1, Portsmouth 0
Wigan 3, Gillingham 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Ipswich 2
Fleetwood Town 3, Plymouth 3
Gillingham 0, Shrewsbury 0
Burton Albion 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Shrewsbury 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Morecambe 2
Bolton 6, Sunderland 0
Cheltenham 0, Wigan 0
Crewe 0, Rotherham 2
Doncaster 1, Plymouth 3
Fleetwood Town 1, Cambridge United 1
Gillingham 2, Oxford United 7
Lincoln 1, Burton Albion 2
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Ipswich 0
Wycombe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Portsmouth vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Cambridge United, 3 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Charlton, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|26
|17
|7
|2
|55
|21
|58
|Tranmere
|27
|14
|6
|7
|28
|19
|48
|Newport County
|28
|13
|8
|7
|46
|35
|47
|Sutton United
|27
|14
|5
|8
|43
|33
|47
|Northampton
|26
|13
|6
|7
|33
|24
|45
|Mansfield Town
|26
|13
|5
|8
|37
|31
|44
|Swindon
|26
|11
|9
|6
|41
|32
|42
|Exeter
|26
|10
|11
|5
|37
|26
|41
|Port Vale
|25
|11
|6
|8
|37
|27
|39
|Salford
|28
|10
|7
|11
|31
|28
|37
|Bradford
|27
|8
|12
|7
|34
|32
|36
|Bristol Rovers
|25
|10
|6
|9
|34
|36
|36
|Crawley Town
|26
|10
|5
|11
|31
|36
|35
|Harrogate Town
|25
|9
|6
|10
|38
|38
|33
|Leyton Orient
|25
|7
|11
|7
|37
|24
|32
|Hartlepool
|27
|8
|7
|12
|25
|37
|31
|Stevenage
|28
|7
|10
|11
|28
|42
|31
|Rochdale
|25
|6
|11
|8
|30
|32
|29
|Walsall
|27
|7
|8
|12
|30
|37
|29
|Carlisle
|27
|6
|9
|12
|19
|35
|27
|Barrow
|27
|6
|8
|13
|27
|35
|26
|Colchester
|26
|6
|8
|12
|23
|36
|26
|Oldham
|26
|4
|7
|15
|22
|42
|19
|Scunthorpe
|28
|3
|10
|15
|21
|49
|19
___
Swindon 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Barrow 1, Mansfield Town 3
Crawley Town 0, Tranmere 1