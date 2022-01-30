NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|45
|31
|9
|5
|67
|184
|130
|Tampa Bay
|45
|29
|10
|6
|64
|154
|128
|Carolina
|41
|30
|9
|2
|62
|145
|97
|Pittsburgh
|44
|27
|10
|7
|61
|148
|116
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|28
|13
|4
|60
|137
|118
|Toronto
|40
|27
|10
|3
|57
|140
|107
|Washington
|45
|24
|12
|9
|57
|145
|122
|Boston
|41
|25
|13
|3
|53
|127
|112
|Detroit
|45
|19
|20
|6
|44
|125
|156
|Columbus
|41
|19
|21
|1
|39
|126
|148
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|15
|15
|6
|36
|86
|97
|Philadelphia
|44
|14
|22
|8
|36
|110
|151
|Buffalo
|43
|14
|22
|7
|35
|114
|148
|New Jersey
|43
|15
|23
|5
|35
|121
|150
|Ottawa
|38
|13
|21
|4
|30
|106
|130
|Montreal
|43
|8
|28
|7
|23
|96
|166
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|42
|31
|8
|3
|65
|177
|125
|Nashville
|45
|27
|14
|4
|58
|140
|123
|St. Louis
|44
|26
|13
|5
|57
|153
|121
|Minnesota
|39
|26
|10
|3
|55
|152
|117
|Vegas
|45
|26
|16
|3
|55
|153
|135
|Anaheim
|47
|23
|16
|8
|54
|140
|135
|Los Angeles
|45
|22
|16
|7
|51
|127
|124
|Calgary
|40
|21
|13
|6
|48
|128
|99
|San Jose
|44
|22
|19
|3
|47
|123
|137
|Edmonton
|40
|22
|16
|2
|46
|135
|132
|Dallas
|41
|22
|17
|2
|46
|120
|126
|Vancouver
|44
|19
|19
|6
|44
|110
|121
|Winnipeg
|41
|18
|16
|7
|43
|119
|125
|Chicago
|44
|16
|21
|7
|39
|111
|148
|Seattle
|43
|14
|25
|4
|32
|114
|153
|Arizona
|43
|10
|29
|4
|24
|94
|163
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Anaheim 2, Ottawa 1
Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 1
Florida 5, San Jose 4, OT
Carolina 2, New Jersey 1
Edmonton 7, Montreal 2
Toronto 7, Detroit 4
Vegas 3, Tampa Bay 2, SO
Buffalo 3, Arizona 1
Calgary 1, Vancouver 0, OT
Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.