NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 45 31 9 5 67 184 130
Tampa Bay 45 29 10 6 64 154 128
Carolina 41 30 9 2 62 145 97
Pittsburgh 44 27 10 7 61 148 116
N.Y. Rangers 45 28 13 4 60 137 118
Toronto 40 27 10 3 57 140 107
Washington 45 24 12 9 57 145 122
Boston 41 25 13 3 53 127 112
Detroit 45 19 20 6 44 125 156
Columbus 41 19 21 1 39 126 148
N.Y. Islanders 36 15 15 6 36 86 97
Philadelphia 44 14 22 8 36 110 151
Buffalo 43 14 22 7 35 114 148
New Jersey 43 15 23 5 35 121 150
Ottawa 38 13 21 4 30 106 130
Montreal 43 8 28 7 23 96 166
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 42 31 8 3 65 177 125
Nashville 45 27 14 4 58 140 123
St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121
Minnesota 39 26 10 3 55 152 117
Vegas 45 26 16 3 55 153 135
Anaheim 47 23 16 8 54 140 135
Los Angeles 45 22 16 7 51 127 124
Calgary 40 21 13 6 48 128 99
San Jose 44 22 19 3 47 123 137
Edmonton 40 22 16 2 46 135 132
Dallas 41 22 17 2 46 120 126
Vancouver 44 19 19 6 44 110 121
Winnipeg 41 18 16 7 43 119 125
Chicago 44 16 21 7 39 111 148
Seattle 43 14 25 4 32 114 153
Arizona 43 10 29 4 24 94 163

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim 2, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 1

Florida 5, San Jose 4, OT

Carolina 2, New Jersey 1

Edmonton 7, Montreal 2

Toronto 7, Detroit 4

Vegas 3, Tampa Bay 2, SO

Buffalo 3, Arizona 1

Calgary 1, Vancouver 0, OT

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

