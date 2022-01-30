NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 45 31 9 5 67 184 130 Tampa Bay 45 29 10 6 64 154 128 Carolina 41 30 9 2 62 145 97 Pittsburgh 44 27 10 7 61 148 116 N.Y. Rangers 45 28 13 4 60 137 118 Toronto 40 27 10 3 57 140 107 Washington 45 24 12 9 57 145 122 Boston 41 25 13 3 53 127 112 Detroit 45 19 20 6 44 125 156 Columbus 41 19 21 1 39 126 148 N.Y. Islanders 36 15 15 6 36 86 97 Philadelphia 44 14 22 8 36 110 151 Buffalo 43 14 22 7 35 114 148 New Jersey 43 15 23 5 35 121 150 Ottawa 38 13 21 4 30 106 130 Montreal 43 8 28 7 23 96 166

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 42 31 8 3 65 177 125 Nashville 45 27 14 4 58 140 123 St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121 Minnesota 39 26 10 3 55 152 117 Vegas 45 26 16 3 55 153 135 Anaheim 47 23 16 8 54 140 135 Los Angeles 45 22 16 7 51 127 124 Calgary 40 21 13 6 48 128 99 San Jose 44 22 19 3 47 123 137 Edmonton 40 22 16 2 46 135 132 Dallas 41 22 17 2 46 120 126 Vancouver 44 19 19 6 44 110 121 Winnipeg 41 18 16 7 43 119 125 Chicago 44 16 21 7 39 111 148 Seattle 43 14 25 4 32 114 153 Arizona 43 10 29 4 24 94 163

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim 2, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 1

Florida 5, San Jose 4, OT

Carolina 2, New Jersey 1

Edmonton 7, Montreal 2

Toronto 7, Detroit 4

Vegas 3, Tampa Bay 2, SO

Buffalo 3, Arizona 1

Calgary 1, Vancouver 0, OT

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.