Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Liverpool bolsters attacking options by signing Luis Diaz

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 20:20
FILE - Porto's Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between AC Milan and Porto ...

FILE - Porto's Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between AC Milan and Porto ...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool signed Luis Diaz from Porto on Sunday to strengthen its attacking options on the penultimate day of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old Colombia international is yet to be granted a British work permit to complete the transfer that will see Porto receive 45 million euros ($50 million) and potentially 15 million euros more in the years to come depending on Diaz's success with Liverpool.

Diaz is a skilful, exciting winger who has played for Porto since July 2019. He was tied with Argentina’s Lionel Messi as the leading scorer at the Copa America last season. Colombia plays Argentina in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Liverpool is next in action in the FA Cup on Sunday against Cardiff. The team is second in the Premier League, nine points behind Manchester City with a game in hand on the champions.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-30 21:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
"