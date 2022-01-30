Taiwan president thanks public servants, essential workers in LNY video message

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) thanked public and civil servants for their hard work and urged the public to get vaccinated and continue adhering to COVID prevention measures during the Lunar New Year in a video message published on Sunday (Jan. 30).

Tsai extended gratitude to the nation’s military, police, firefighters, coast guard, and medical staff, as well as corporations including CPC, Taiwan Water Corporation, and Taiwan Power Company. She also thanked supermarket staff, courier drivers, and food delivery employees who would work throughout the Lunar New Year holiday to provide essential services.

The president pointed out that the past year has been full of challenges, but Taiwanese have overcome them by sticking and working together. Through solidarity, Taiwan's economy has performed well despite the pandemic, she said, adding that exports have been growing for the past 18 months.

She noted that last year's economic growth rate exceeded 6%, a record high in 11 years. The government will continue to work hard for a more fruitful future, she said.

Tsai also thanked Taiwan’s democratic partners for their support in the past year.

Additionally, the president reminded the public to remain calm and cautious amidst the pandemic. She urged Taiwanese to continue to pay attention to COVID-19 information, follow pandemic prevention measures, and get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

Tsai used Mandarin, Taiwanese, Hakka, and the Matsu dialect to wish Taiwanese a happy Lunar New Year.