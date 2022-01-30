Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Historic military facility partially opens to Taiwan tourists from Feb. 1

Vistors can stop by Beigan Duanpo Mountain Tunnel on Matsu Island

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/30 19:27
Historic military facility partially opens to Taiwan tourists from Feb. 1

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Matsu’s Beigan Duanpo Mountain Tunnel, located in an area managed by the military, will be officially opened to the public beginning Feb. 1.

Visitors can now visit the tunnel area and learn about M115 howitzers, which are the biggest and most historically significant field artillery deployed there.

The Matsu National Scenic Area Management Office said in a press release Sunday (Jan. 30) that visitors can experience the militaristic aspect of Matsu life, see the anti-aircraft weapons, and walk along the trail leading to the cold-war era military facilities with scenic views, CNA reported.

The office said that the Duanpo Mountain Tunnel is currently open to Taiwanese tourists. Because the area is a military base, photography is only allowed in the public area, and visitors are not allowed to stray off to other parts of the facility or freely take pictures.

Those who plan to visit the site must register by calling the Beigao Garrison Brigade at 0836-56362, and bring their national ID card, driver's license, passport or health insurance card to enter.
Taiwan
Matsu
Beigan
Duanpo Mountain Tunnel
military base
tourists

RELATED ARTICLES

Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
2022/01/30 11:42
Taiwan VP returns home from eventful trip to Honduras, US
Taiwan VP returns home from eventful trip to Honduras, US
2022/01/30 11:02
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
2022/01/29 19:21
US, UK call for Taiwan's participation at WHO meeting
US, UK call for Taiwan's participation at WHO meeting
2022/01/29 17:19
Taiwan VP talks with US House speaker in virtual meeting
Taiwan VP talks with US House speaker in virtual meeting
2022/01/29 16:34

Updated : 2022-01-30 19:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
"