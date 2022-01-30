Historic military facility partially opens to Taiwan tourists from Feb. 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Matsu’s Beigan Duanpo Mountain Tunnel, located in an area managed by the military, will be officially opened to the public beginning Feb. 1.

Visitors can now visit the tunnel area and learn about M115 howitzers, which are the biggest and most historically significant field artillery deployed there.

The Matsu National Scenic Area Management Office said in a press release Sunday (Jan. 30) that visitors can experience the militaristic aspect of Matsu life, see the anti-aircraft weapons, and walk along the trail leading to the cold-war era military facilities with scenic views, CNA reported.

The office said that the Duanpo Mountain Tunnel is currently open to Taiwanese tourists. Because the area is a military base, photography is only allowed in the public area, and visitors are not allowed to stray off to other parts of the facility or freely take pictures.

Those who plan to visit the site must register by calling the Beigao Garrison Brigade at 0836-56362, and bring their national ID card, driver's license, passport or health insurance card to enter.