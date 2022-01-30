Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan

Taiwan digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate. (Ministry of Health and Welfare photo) Taiwan digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate. (Ministry of Health and Welfare photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Singapore have recognized each other’s digital COVID-19 vaccine and test certificates, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (Jan. 29).

This means travelers arriving from Taiwan (regardless of nationality) can enter Singapore with a Taiwanese government-issued digital COVID vaccine certificate provided the vaccine they received is among those approved by the Singaporean government, according to a MOFA press release.

MOFA hailed the agreement as another step in bilateral cooperation and thanked the Singaporean government for its affirmation of Taiwan’s successful pandemic response. This measure will not only help the two countries continue cooperation and build mutual trust but also jointly prepare for post-pandemic economic recovery and people-to-people exchanges, the ministry said.

MOFA recommended Taiwanese still check Singapore's COVID travel regulations before their departure to ensure a smooth journey.

Taiwan’s digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate was recognized by the EU in December, facilitating easier travel between Taiwan and Europe.