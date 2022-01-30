Alexa
Bean, Eytle-Rock lead Utah St. past Nevada 78-49

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 13:38
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Justin Bean and RJ Eytle-Rock scored 12 points apiece as Utah State romped past Nevada 78-49 on Saturday night.

Steven Ashworth and Max Shulga each added 11 points for the Aggies. Brandon Horvath chipped in 10. Ashworth also had seven assists and six rebounds.

Nevada totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Wolf Pack (9-9, 3-4). Will Baker added 11 points.

Grant Sherfield, the Wolf Pack's leading scorer entering the matchup at 19 points per game, scored four points on 1-of-12 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-30 15:21 GMT+08:00

