Overton leads Weber St. over Sacramento St. 79-59

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 13:34
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jamison Overton scored 18 points as Weber State romped past Sacramento State 79-59 on Saturday night.

Dontay Bassett and Koby McEwen added 17 points each for the Wildcats.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 13 points for Weber State (16-5, 9-1 Big Sky Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory.

Bryce Fowler had 20 points for the Hornets (6-11, 2-8). William FitzPatrick added 14 points. Zach Chappell had 10 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-30 15:21 GMT+08:00

