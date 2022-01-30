Taiwan NGO explores soft power diplomacy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Overseas Compatriots Culture and Education Foundation (OCCEF) on Saturday (Jan. 30) held a virtual meeting on diplomatic innovation to find ways Taiwanese NGOs can promote the country’s image globally and increase support for it among Americans.

Overseas Compatriots Affairs Council (OCAC) Chairman Chen-yuan Tung (童振源) pointed out that diplomacy is an important task for the council. Through its non-governmental status, it can reach and influence society, create dialogue, become an integral part of local communities, highlight Taiwan's advantages, and promote the country's soft power internationally, CNA cited him as saying.

OCAC member Chang Pei-luan (張珮鑾) said that by combining professional resources and practical experience across generations and fields, Taiwanese diplomacy can be made more innovative and creative.

Amy Wu (吳宣蓉), vice president of the Taiwanese-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Los Angeles (TACCLA), mentioned that the phenomenon of K-pop and the Korean culture craze that followed is a reminder to Taiwan to gather more resources and market its soft power on a global scale.

Former TACCLA President Kenneth Chen (陳慶恩) suggested taking advantage of large-scale events in the U.S., such as baseball games, to form traditions and deepen the American people's impression of Taiwan.

OCCEF CEO Luke Lee (李欣龍) said that overseas compatriot diplomacy is based on NGO ideology and flexibility and relies on Taiwanese expatriates in the U.S. It is also connected with local U.S. NGOs and mainstream media in order to expand the American public's understanding of Taiwan.