Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan NGO explores soft power diplomacy

Virtual meeting focused on ways to promote Taiwanese culture globally

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/30 15:01
Taiwanese milk tea.

Taiwanese milk tea. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Overseas Compatriots Culture and Education Foundation (OCCEF) on Saturday (Jan. 30) held a virtual meeting on diplomatic innovation to find ways Taiwanese NGOs can promote the country’s image globally and increase support for it among Americans.

Overseas Compatriots Affairs Council (OCAC) Chairman Chen-yuan Tung (童振源) pointed out that diplomacy is an important task for the council. Through its non-governmental status, it can reach and influence society, create dialogue, become an integral part of local communities, highlight Taiwan's advantages, and promote the country's soft power internationally, CNA cited him as saying.

OCAC member Chang Pei-luan (張珮鑾) said that by combining professional resources and practical experience across generations and fields, Taiwanese diplomacy can be made more innovative and creative.

Amy Wu (吳宣蓉), vice president of the Taiwanese-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Los Angeles (TACCLA), mentioned that the phenomenon of K-pop and the Korean culture craze that followed is a reminder to Taiwan to gather more resources and market its soft power on a global scale.

Former TACCLA President Kenneth Chen (陳慶恩) suggested taking advantage of large-scale events in the U.S., such as baseball games, to form traditions and deepen the American people's impression of Taiwan.

OCCEF CEO Luke Lee (李欣龍) said that overseas compatriot diplomacy is based on NGO ideology and flexibility and relies on Taiwanese expatriates in the U.S. It is also connected with local U.S. NGOs and mainstream media in order to expand the American public's understanding of Taiwan.
Taiwan
soft power
Taiwanese culture
Taiwan NGO
OCCEF
OCAC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
2022/01/29 19:21
US, UK call for Taiwan's participation at WHO meeting
US, UK call for Taiwan's participation at WHO meeting
2022/01/29 17:19
Taiwan VP talks with US House speaker in virtual meeting
Taiwan VP talks with US House speaker in virtual meeting
2022/01/29 16:34
German politician urges naval passage through Taiwan Strait
German politician urges naval passage through Taiwan Strait
2022/01/29 15:36
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
2022/01/29 14:42

Updated : 2022-01-30 15:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
"