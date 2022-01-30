Alexa
Horton scores 23 to lead Albany past NJIT 64-53

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 12:55
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jamel Horton matched his career high with 23 points as Albany topped NJIT 64-53 on Saturday night.

Horton hit 9 of 12 shots.

Jarvis Doles had 12 points for Albany (9-11, 5-3 America East Conference). Matt Cerruti added six rebounds. Chuck Champion had six rebounds.

Miles Coleman had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders (8-11, 3-6), who have now lost six games in a row. Dylan O'Hearn added 11 points. James Lee had 6 points and 11 rebounds.

The Great Danes also defeated NJIT 71-56 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

