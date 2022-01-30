Alexa
Allen carries New Mexico St. over Grand Canyon 71-61

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 13:20
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Teddy Allen had 28 points and 12 rebounds as New Mexico State defeated Grand Canyon 71-61 on Saturday night.

Allen made all 12 of his free throws.

Jabari Rice had 18 points and 12 rebounds for New Mexico State (17-3, 6-1 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory.

The Antelopes' 29.5 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a New Mexico State opponent this season.

Holland Woods had 23 points for the Antelopes (14-5, 4-3). Taeshon Cherry added 10 points. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-30 15:19 GMT+08:00

