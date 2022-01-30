Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Austin Peay beats Tennessee Tech 58-55

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 13:03
Austin Peay beats Tennessee Tech 58-55

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Elijah Hutchins-Everett posted 18 points as Austin Peay narrowly defeated Tennessee Tech 58-55 on Saturday night.

Cameron Copeland had 16 points for Austin Peay (6-11, 2-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Alec Woodard added six rebounds and six assists.

Tennessee Tech scored 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jr. Clay had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (5-15, 2-5). Keishawn Davidson added 12 points. Mamoudou Diarra had 11 points and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-30 15:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
"