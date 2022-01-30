Taiwan confirms 14 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed 14 local and 40 imported COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Jan. 30) and no new deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The local cases included six Taiwanese males and eight Taiwanese females whose age ranged from under 10 to over 60. Five cases in Kaohsiung, including four kindergartners, were related to the Yilan County hotel cluster, one to the Kaohsiung Harbor cluster, five to the Taoyuan Tasty and kindergarten cluster, one to the bank and restaurant cluster, and two to the Farglory Free Trade Zone cluster.

The imported cases ranged from under five to over 60 years of age and included 21 males and 19 females. They entered the country between Jan. 14 and 29, 2022. Of the cases, eight arrived from the U.S., five from the U.K., four from China, three from Vietnam, two from Cambodia, and one each from Australia, Hong Kong, France, Japan, South Africa, the Philippines, Canada, and Hungary.

The country of origin for 10 cases is still under investigation.

Taiwan’s latest total of 18,735 coronavirus cases includes 15,048 domestic cases and 3,633 imported ones. Of the 851 fatalities, 838 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering the most at 413 deaths and Taipei 322.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020, three were infected onboard a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases are under investigation. A total of 127 earlier cases were removed from the list of confirmed cases.