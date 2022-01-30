Anderson makes 28 saves in return as Sabres top Coyotes 3-1

Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) scores a goal against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka, front right, as Coyotes defenseman Janis Mos... Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) scores a goal against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka, front right, as Coyotes defenseman Janis Moser (62) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Craig Anderson made 28 saves in his return from the injured list and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Saturday night.

Kyle Okposo, Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch scored to support Anderson in his first game since Nov. 2, when he sustained an upper-body injury in a 5-3 loss to San Jose. He missed 33 games.

Anderson lost his bid for his 44th career shutout when Shayne Gostisbehere scored from the deep slot on a power play at 11:30 of the third period. Anderson's most recent shutout came with Ottawa when he stopped 35 shots in a 4-0 victory over Buffalo on March 26, 2019.

The Sabres played without All-Star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and forwards Rasmus Asplund and Viktor Olofsson, who were placed in COVID-19 protocol after testing positive before the afternoon skate. Dahlin has a team-high 21 assists and is tied for the team lead with 28 points.

Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves for the Coyotes, who have lost five in a row and seven of nine.

Buffalo had dropped two of three and entered off a 5-0 blanking at Ottawa on Tuesday.

Okposo scored with a wrist shot from the right circle on a power play at 7:02 of the first period, beating Vejmelka low on the far side. Okposo was activated from injured reserve before the game after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

Krebs made it 2-0 when he scored on a 2-on-1, putting a pass from Casey Mittelstadt past Vejmelka high into an open right side at 15:07 of the second.

Tuch gave Buffalo a 3-0 lead later in the period on a nice give-and-go from Krebs, guiding a cross-ice pass into the open right side of the net.

NOTES: Sabres D Will Butcher injured his left leg in a collision with Coyotes F Christian Fischer three minutes into the game and did not return. … Buffalo activated G Dustin Tokarski, who missed the previous 20 games while recovering from COVID-19. Sabres G Michael Houser was placed in COVID-19 protocol Friday. … Buffalo waived G Aaron Dell on Saturday, three days after the NHL suspended him for three games for a body check that injured Ottawa rookie Drake Batherson. … Coyotes D Cam Dineen was assigned to Tucson (AHL). … Buffalo assistant coach Matt Ellis and four members of the traveling party also were placed in COVID-19 protocol before the game.

UP NEXT

Buffalo: Plays at Colorado on Sunday. The Avalanche have a 17-game home winning streak, fifth-longest in league history.

Arizona: Plays at Colorado on Tuesday.

