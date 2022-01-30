Reese scores 20, leads South Carolina over Texas A&M 74-63

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — James Reese V scored 20 points to lead four in double figures and South Carolina pulled away about midway through the second half to beat Texas A&M 74-63 on Saturday night.

South Carolina (13-7, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) has won three straight while Texas A&M (15-6, 4-4) has lost four consecutive games since ending an eight-game win streak.

Jermaine Couisnard and Erik Stevenson added 13 points apiece for the Gamecocks. Keyshawn Bryant had 12 points.

The Gamecocks used a 19-2 run for a 59-47 lead with 6:12 remaining. Couisnard made consecutive 3s and Stevenson scored five points during the stretch. The Aggies then pulled within six points three times but didn't get closer.

Andre Gordon scored 14 points to lead the Aggies, which shot 34% (22 of 64) and missed 20 of their 25 3-point attempts. Henry Coleman III had 15 rebounds to go with 10 points. Quenton Jackson added 12 points.

Texas A&M had a Reed Arena-record 14,036 fans during its last home game, a 64-58 loss against 12th-ranked Kentucky, and had nearly 13,000 in attendance against the Gamecocks.

South Carolina plays at Mississippi State on Tuesday. Texas A&M is on the road against No. 18 Tennessee on Tuesday.

___

