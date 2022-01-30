Alexa
Klesmit helps Wofford romp past UNC Greensboro 85-66

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 12:07
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Max Klesmit scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures and Wofford breezed to an 85-66 victory over UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

Klesmit added five rebounds and five assists for the Terriers (13-9, 4-4 Southern Conference). Ryan Larson tallied 13 points and six assists, while reserve Isaiah Bigelow scored 13 with five boards. B.J. Mack and Austin Patterson scored 12 and 11, respectively.

De'Monte Buckingham led the Spartans (12-9, 4-5) with 15 points. Kaleb Hunter scored 14 off the bench and fellow reserve Keyshaun Langley had 12 points and four assists.

